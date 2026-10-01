Galactic Travels™: The Special Focus for October, 2026

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox begins a month-long focus on Michael Brückner. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Test of Time on the Wave imprint of SynGate Records. You will also hear new music by Parallel Worlds on Neo Ouija.

Listen to the show on Thursday, October 1, 2026 beginning at 11 PM on WDIY.

The latest show's playlist (September 24, show #1521) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.

