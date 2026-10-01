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Galactic Travels™: The Special Focus for October, 2026

WDIY | By Bill Fox
Published October 1, 2026 at 5:36 PM EDT
Bill Fox begins a month-long Galactic Travels™ focus on Michael Brückner.

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox begins a month-long focus on Michael Brückner. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Test of Time on the Wave imprint of SynGate Records. You will also hear new music by Parallel Worlds on Neo Ouija.

Listen to the show on Thursday, October 1, 2026 beginning at 11 PM on WDIY.

The latest show's playlist (September 24, show #1521) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.
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WDIY Headlines Galactic TravelsMichael BrücknerFeatured CD at MidnightSpecial Focuselectronic musicspacemusicBerlin SchoolambientCosmic MusicKosmische Musik
Bill Fox
Bill Fox has hosted Galactic Travels on WDIY continuously since January 23, 1997.
See stories by Bill Fox