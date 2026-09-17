ArtsQuest Prepares to Open the Creative Factory powered by PPL

After years of planning and construction, ArtsQuest’s new Creative Factory powered by PPL is getting ready to welcome the public. The five-story arts and education facility near SteelStacks replaces the former Banana Factory, beginning a soft launch this fall, with visual arts classes, a MakerSpace, comedy, exhibitions, and community programs.

WDIY's James Zipprodt is joined by ArtsQuest’s Vice President of Visual Arts and Education, Lisa Harms, and Chief Programming Officer, Patrick Brogan, to discuss what this new facility means for the Lehigh Valley community.

(Original air-date: 9/17/26)