WDIY's Good Clean Fun Host Jonathan Roth Dies at 50 | WDIY Local News

Jonathan Roth, a veteran of college and community radio who was a WDIY on-air music host, died on August 27, 2026 at the age of 50.

Roth had served as a rotating host of WDIY's Good Clean Fun on Saturday nights for the past 13 years, where he played a mix of new and classic indie and alternative rock. He also filled in occasionally as host for WDIY's weekday afternoon AAA music show, The Blend.

Roth came to WDIY with college and public radio experience already under his belt, with previous stints at WXJM in Harrisonburg, VA and WMUH in Allentown, PA. This previous radio experience let him begin his WDIY hosting quickly once arriving at the station.

Roth was a graduate of Allentown Central Catholic High School. He received his bachelor’s degree in English from James Madison University and his bachelor’s degree in Graphic Design from Moravian University. While at James Madison University, he was a member of their award-winning marching band.

Drums became a lifelong outlet for Roth. He played in multiple bands over the years, including: Speedwell, Meredith Bragg and the Terminals, Ghost Wounds, and Blank Stares. His live performances took him to many venues, including, notably, the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

Roth also spent time involved in the theater. While living in Allentown, he enjoyed performing with Muhlenberg College Summer Theater and Civic Little Theatre.

Roth was a freelance music writer for Philadephia-based two.one.five Magazine; Lehigh Valley newspaper The Morning Call; and Little Falls, NJ's The Aquarian Weekly. He was the Senior Technical Writer and Blog Lead at Dorman Products in Colmar, PA. He was also a freelance graphic designer.

In June of this year, he became a published poet with a collection of his work being included in Ten Poets (Volume Three) from Earth Island Books.

At the time of his death, Roth was working on growing his upstart record label, Better Living Through Records, which he described on the label's Bandcamp page as a "mid-life crisis record label."

There are many instances of Roth giving back to the community throughout his life, no matter where he was living. When he worked for Corporate Executive Board in Washington, D.C., he volunteered with the D.C. school district and read with young students that were learning to read.

One of the causes Roth was passionate about was Manna on Main Street, a nonprofit organization based in Lansdale that provides critical food services for the North Penn region of Montgomery County, PA. He coordinated and ran a car show to raise funds for the organization.

Roth leaves behind his wife Laura, daughter Olivia, and other family members. In lieu of flowers, his family is requesting donations be made in Jonathan’s name to Manna on Main Street.