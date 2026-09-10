IronPigs Stadium to Be Renamed "Jefferson Park" | WDIY Local News

In February, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs announced that they would not renew their naming rights partnership with Coca-Cola, meaning their stadium that’s become so well known as Coca-Cola Park would receive a new name. The partnership was created along with the team in 2007.

Now, the stadium’s new name has been announced. On Thursday, the IronPigs revealed that the ballpark will be renamed “Jefferson Park” ahead of the 2027 season as a new partnership with Jefferson Health Network.

IronPigs Co-Owner Joe Finley said the agreement will have a “meaningful impact on the future of our ballpark and team.” It also makes sense for the franchise, officials say, because of their long-time relationship with Lehigh Valley Health Network, now part of Jefferson Health.

Kurt Landes, IronPigs President and General Manager, emphasized the “strategic and deliberate” process that was followed to find a new naming rights partner. The organization they chose needed to match the IronPigs’ vision, values, and commitment to the Lehigh Valley community. IronPigs Charities, the team’s philanthropic arm, is known for its fundraising efforts that support local nonprofits and youth. Since its inception, IronPigs Charities has provided more than $3 million dollars in cash grants and hundreds of thousands of dollars in in-kind donations.

Coca-Cola will remain the IronPigs’ exclusive beverage provider. Since announcing the end of their naming rights partnership with the team, company leaders have highlighted the traditions, community connections, and charitable initiatives they’ve been involved in with the IronPigs, sharing their intention to continue their involvement in the Lehigh Valley.

Additional details and enhancements will be finalized and shared at a later date.

