Boscov's Berks Jazz Fest Saved After Parent Organization Closes | WDIY Local News

Earlier this week, the Berks Arts Council suddenly announced it would cease operations. No explanation or timeline was given for the shutdown. The arts and culture education and advocacy organization had served the Greater Reading community for more than 50 years.

The announcement raised questions about the future of the large regional festivals the organization was known for, like the Reading Blues Fest and Boscov’s Berks Jazz Fest.

Jazz lovers can fear no more. New partners are now stepping in to save Boscov’s Berks Jazz Fest. A press release Friday morning announced that a new management organization, Berks Jazz Fest, has been established to ensure the festival continues.

Berks Jazz Fest has become one of the region’s premier jazz festivals over its 35 years, earning a national reputation and generating significant economic and cultural impact on the surrounding community.

Leaders in the new effort include John Ernesto, a key figure in the festival since its inception, and Jim Boscov, CEO of Boscov’s. In a statement, Boscov thanked the Berks Arts Council for its years of stewardship and said they’re excited to serve as a new home for the festival.

The transition will allow the festival to continue without interruption. The 36th annual Boscov’s Berks Jazz Fest is scheduled for April 1-11, 2027. Thousands of visitors will again flock to Berks County for concerts, special events, and educational programming from internationally renowned performers.

The future of the Reading Blues Fest, another product of the Berks Arts Council, is still uncertain, with no rescue plans announced for that festival at this time.

