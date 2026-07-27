On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2026-07-30

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox concludes the month-long focus on German electronic musician and composer Robert Schroeder. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Observer on Spheric Music. You will also hear new music by Variant on quiet details and by Alias Zone featuring Robert Rich.

Listen to the show on Thursday, July 30, 2026 beginning at 11 PM on WDIY.

The latest show's playlist (July 23 show #1512) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.