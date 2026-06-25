Celebrating SoccerFest at ArtsQuest: A Glimpse into the Action

SoccerFest has transformed the ArtsQuest Campus at SteelStacks into the Lehigh Valley's biggest gathering place during the FIFA World Cup 2026. Today we're joined by Curt Mosel, Chief Operating Officer of ArtsQuest, and ArtsQuest Performing Arts Board Member and SoccerFest consultant Miguel Perez-Soto to talk about the excitement so far and what's still to come.

Curt

Thanks, James. It (atmosphere at SteelStacks) has really been incredible. ArtsQuest has hosted World Cup watch parties at SteelStacks since 2014, but this year's SoccerFest has reached an entirely new level.

Thousands of people have already joined us to cheer on their favorite teams, especially for the U.S. matches, and the atmosphere has been electric. This past Friday, we drew approximately 5,500 fans for the U.S. match with Australia alone and the best is still yet to come!

You see families wearing jerseys from all over the world, kids playing soccer before kickoff, people gathering with friends they haven't seen in years, and fans celebrating together regardless of which country they're supporting. That's exactly what we hoped SoccerFest would become and what SteelStacks was designed to be—a gathering place for community and culture.

One thing we've heard over and over is how welcoming SoccerFest has been. Admission and parking are free, so families can spend the entire day enjoying the matches, music and activities together. Just bring a chair or blanket—we'll take care of the rest.

Miguel

Uno de mis eventos favoritas de SoccerFest y de este Mundial en Estados Unidos ha sido ver cómo el fútbol une a todos.

Para muchas familias latinas, ver el mundial es una tradición. Es algo que se comparte con padres, abuelos, vecinos y amigos. Cuando caminas por SteelStacks durante los partidos, se siente como si estuvieras recorriendo los sectores y urbanizaciones de toda América Latina. La gente vitorea, comparte comida, canta y celebra.

Ese sentido de comunidad es realmente especial, y ha sido maravilloso verlo cobrar vida aquí en Bethlehem.

Curt

The U.S. team's performance has certainly helped build excitement.

Every time Team USA has taken the field, we've seen thousands of people filling the campus. The energy is contagious. Just to hear the crowd erupt when Alex Freeman scored the second goal for the U.S. last Friday—it made me realize how special this event truly is and how we’ve become the Lehigh Valley’s living room for the World Cup.

We’re anticipating another huge night with the U.S.in the knockout round next Wednesday at 8 PM, and we all have fingers crossed that they’ll make it through to the round of 16.

But one of the things we're most proud of is that people aren't just coming for a match—they're staying to experience everything else happening around SoccerFest at SteelStacks. Whether it's live music, food vendors, family activities or exploring Bethlehem's incredible soccer history, there's always something happening before and after kickoff.

Miguel

Y ahora entramos en uno de los fines de semana más emocionantes del torneo. ¡Sabor! Latin Festival comienza, y no podría llegar en un mejor momento.

También estamos esperando dos enfrentamientos increíbles del Mundial: Colombia contra Portugal y Argentina contra Jordania.

All eyes will be on Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo this weekend as two of the biggest stars in the sport take the field in back-to-back marquee matches. Having those games coincide with ¡Sabor! makes this one of the most exciting weekends of SoccerFest.

Y para muchas personas en todo el Valle de Lehigh, esos partidos tendrán un significado muy personal, porque estarán apoyando a los países de donde provienen sus familias.

And whether you're cheering for the United States, Colombia, Argentina, Portugal, Mexico or any of the other countries competing, the World Cup and SoccerFest reminds us that soccer has an innate ability to bring people together. So you have different languages. Different cultures. Different backgrounds. But for ninety minutes, everyone shares the same excitement.

Curt

That's exactly right.

ArtsQuest has always brought people together through music, film, visual arts and shared experiences. SoccerFest is simply another way we fulfill that mission.

Visitors can watch world-class soccer, experience ¡Sabor!, enjoy live music, films and hands-on art—all in one place. Very few places can offer that combination.

Miguel

Otro aspecto que nos tiene especialmente emocionados este fin de semana es nuestra primera clínica juvenil de fútbol en español.

Es una oportunidad para que los jóvenes jugadores y sus familias aprendan el deporte en un ambiente acogedor y accesible. La representación importa. Cuando los niños escuchan a los entrenadores hablar su idioma y ven su cultura reflejada en el evento, se crea un verdadero sentido de pertenencia.

Esperamos que este sea sólo el comienzo de muchos programas como este en el futuro.

Curt

We're excited for everything still to come during SoccerFest, and we invite everyone to join us at SteelStacks throughout the rest of the tournament.

Come watch a match, experience ¡Sabor!, enjoy the music and celebrate the world's game together. We'll be ready to welcome you.