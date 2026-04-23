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Phillip Reese Talks 4th Annual No Planet B Jamboree

WDIY | By Neil Hever
Published April 23, 2026 at 9:09 PM EDT
Phillip Reese (left) is the host of the podcast Your Next Favorite Band, which is hosting the 4th Annual No Planet B Jamboree on Saturday, 25, 2026.
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Your Next Favorite Band
Phillip Reese (left) is the host of the podcast Your Next Favorite Band, which is hosting the 4th Annual No Planet B Jamboree on Saturday, 25, 2026.

Neil Hever talks with Phillip Reese of the Lehigh Valley-based podcast Your Next Favorite Band about his upcoming event, the 4th Annual No Planet B Jamboree. The event is centered around sustainability and conservation within the music industry and beyond.

This year's No Planet B Jamboree will feature a 5K Fun Run, local organizations and vendors promoting sustainable products and services, and live music from:

  • Nervous Nikki & The Chill Pills
  • The Hot Mamas
  • Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen

The event will take place at the at the ArtsQuest Center's Highmark Blue Shield Community Stage on the Air Products Town Square in Bethlehem on Saturday, April 25, 2026 beginning at 2 PM. The event is free to attend. More information is available at the Your Next Favorite Band website.

(Original air-date: 4/23/2026)
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WDIY Headlines No Planet B JamboreeYour Next Favorite Band PodcastArtsQuestLiveInterview
Neil Hever
Neil began his radio career as a student disc jockey at Muhlenberg college radio station WMUH in 1978. After earning a B.A. degree from the college, he spent the next 13 years in commercial radio and sound production at WSAN, Creative Sound studios and later at WAEB. In 1981, while attending Muhlenberg College, he and another community member joined together to form the first organized group of community radio volunteers in the Lehigh Valley. The group began incorporation meetings in 1984 and spent the next decade building support for a new community based station. WDIY 88.1 FM began broadcasting in 1995. Neil joined the staff in August of 1997 as Program Director and was promoted to Operations Director in February 2008.
See stories by Neil Hever