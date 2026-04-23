Phillip Reese Talks 4th Annual No Planet B Jamboree

Neil Hever talks with Phillip Reese of the Lehigh Valley-based podcast Your Next Favorite Band about his upcoming event, the 4th Annual No Planet B Jamboree. The event is centered around sustainability and conservation within the music industry and beyond.

This year's No Planet B Jamboree will feature a 5K Fun Run, local organizations and vendors promoting sustainable products and services, and live music from:



Nervous Nikki & The Chill Pills

The Hot Mamas

Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen

The event will take place at the at the ArtsQuest Center's Highmark Blue Shield Community Stage on the Air Products Town Square in Bethlehem on Saturday, April 25, 2026 beginning at 2 PM. The event is free to attend. More information is available at the Your Next Favorite Band website.

(Original air-date: 4/23/2026)