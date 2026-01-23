Exclusive Giveaway: Win Tickets to See the Menzingers at Archer Music Hall

WDIY is giving away 3 pair of tickets to the see the Menzingers with I Am the Avalanche, the Ergs, and Lax Poetic at Archer Music Hall in Allentown on Saturday, January 24, 2026. Please note: door times have been moved up to 5 PM due to the impending snow storm.

What We're Giving Away

Three people will be picked at random to receive:



A pair of tickets to see the show

How to Enter

To be entered into the giveaway, please both like and comment on any of the WDIY social media posts associated with this giveaway (any time between Friday, January 23 at 3 PM and Saturday, January 24 at 10 AM. See WDIY's posts on the following social media platforms:



Then make sure you are following WDIY's main page on the platform where you liked and commented on the post.

How You'll Be Contacted If You Win



The winning account will be selected at random and contacted on the social media platform used to enter the giveaway after 10 AM on Saturday, January 24 with instructions on how to claim their tickets

If you are not selected as a winner, you will not be contacted.

Further Details



This giveaway is open to adults 18 years of age and older who are residents of the United States.

No purchase or donation is necessary to enter the giveaway.

One entry will counted towards a person regardless of the number of times they like and/or comment on an eligible social media post.

Liking and/or commenting multiple times does not increase a person's chance of winning.

This giveaway is conducted solely by WDIY. Meta, Facebook, Instagram, Threads, Bluesky, and any associated entities are not involved.

For questions or more information about the giveaway, email development@wdiy.org.

For more information about Archer Music Hall, visit their website.