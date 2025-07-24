© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Read a message from WDIY Executive Director Margaret McConnell on the recent House vote to claw back public media funding.

Drive-By Truckers' Patterson Hood on the Band's Music Growing More Timely, Allentown Tour Stop

WDIY | By Carlos Benjamin
Published July 24, 2025 at 5:14 PM EDT
Jason Thrasher
/
Press Kit
Patterson Hood founded Drive-By Truckers with Mike Cooley in 1996 when the pair where roommates at the University of North Alabama.

Carlos Benjamin talks with singer, songwriter, and guitarist Patterson Hood of alt-country/southern rockers Drive-By Truckers ahead of the band’s show at Archer Music Hall.

Hood discusses the band's beginnings, the often-spontaneous setlists heard at each Drive-By Tuckers' show, the political and social topics found in the group's songs, and some of the blacklash that Hood has received for his topical lyrics over the years.

Drive-By Truckers perform at Archer Music Hall in Allentown with support from Deer Tick and Thelma and the Sleaze on Thursday, July 24, 2025 at 7:00 PM. Tickets and information are available at Archer Music Hall's site.

(Original air-date: 7/24/2025)
Tags
WDIY Headlines Drive -By TruckersPatterson HoodArcher Music HallLiveInterview
Carlos Benjamin
Carlos Benjamin is the Friday host of The Blend and a rotating host of Rhythm and Roots on Sundays.
See stories by Carlos Benjamin
Related Content