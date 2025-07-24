Drive-By Truckers' Patterson Hood on the Band's Music Growing More Timely, Allentown Tour Stop

Carlos Benjamin talks with singer, songwriter, and guitarist Patterson Hood of alt-country/southern rockers Drive-By Truckers ahead of the band’s show at Archer Music Hall.

Hood discusses the band's beginnings, the often-spontaneous setlists heard at each Drive-By Tuckers' show, the political and social topics found in the group's songs, and some of the blacklash that Hood has received for his topical lyrics over the years.

Drive-By Truckers perform at Archer Music Hall in Allentown with support from Deer Tick and Thelma and the Sleaze on Thursday, July 24, 2025 at 7:00 PM. Tickets and information are available at Archer Music Hall's site.

(Original air-date: 7/24/2025)