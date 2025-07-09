© 2025
Phil Joly Reflects on His Grammy Award-Winning Work with Latin Artists

WDIY | By Aurea Ortiz
Published July 9, 2025 at 7:32 PM EDT
Phil Joly smiling, standing in front of a mixing console with his arms crossed.
Phil Joly
/
Contributed Photo
After growing up in the Lehigh Valley, Phil Joly moved to New York and spent a decade working on albums with some of music's biggest names. Now he has recently relocated back to Allentown as he balances his career and growing family.

WDIY’s Charla Comunitaria host Aurea Ortiz talks with Lehigh Valley-based Grammy Award-winning recording and mix engineer Phil Joly who has spent his career working with an impressive list of artists like Common, Daft Punk, Lana Del Rey, The Strokes, and Mark Ronson.

Aurea talks with Phil about his recent work on Puerto Rican rapper and singer Residente’s self-titled album, which earned him a 2025 Grammy Award for Best Urban Album and a 2025 Latin Grammy Award for Best Latin Rock, Alternative, or Urban Album. They also touch on Phil's time co-producing the upcoming album from Puerto Rican jazz drummer Henry Cole.

Phil discusses how he traces his musical beginnings back to his uncle, Peter Joly; his decade working at the renowned Electric Lady Studios in New York's Greenwich Village; and his move back to the Lehigh Valley to start a family and build his private production and mix studio in the west end of Allentown.

(Original air-date: 7/10/2025)
Aurea Ortiz
Aurea Ortiz is the host of Charla Comunitaria. She was elected to the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association as a Member Representative in 2024
