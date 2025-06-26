WATCH: WDIY's Margaret McConnell Appears on PBS39 Panel on Public Media Funding Cuts

Bethlehem-based public broadcaster PBS39 aired a live community forum discussing the federal government's proposed cuts to public media funding. The forum featured both national and local panelists who are involved in public media, including the heads of WDIY, WVIA, and NPR.

"A Community Conversation: Broadcast in the Balance" aired on Thursday, June 26 on PBS39. The program can be watched in its entirety below.

Among the guests that participated:



Margaret McConnell , executive director of WDIY 88.1 FM;

, executive director of WDIY 88.1 FM; Katherine Maher, president and chief executive officer of National Public Radio;

president and chief executive officer of National Public Radio; Hasanna Birdsong , president and chief executive officer of Lehigh Valley Public Media in Bethlehem;

, president and chief executive officer of Lehigh Valley Public Media in Bethlehem; Kate Sickora , chief development officer for Pittston-based WVIA;

, chief development officer for Pittston-based WVIA; Jim Deegan , vice president for news of Lehigh Valley Public Media;

, vice president for news of Lehigh Valley Public Media; Cate Reifsnyder, director of education for Lehigh Valley Public Media;

director of education for Lehigh Valley Public Media; Sarah Meitzler , librarian at Lower Macungie Public Library;

, librarian at Lower Macungie Public Library; Scott Garrigan, founder of the Garrigan Foundation.

The event will take place at the Univest Public Media Center on Bethlehem's SteelStacks campus. The forum was hosted by PBS39 Executive Producer Brittany Sweeney.