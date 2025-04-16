© 2025
Easton Area High School Choir Celebrates Their 120th Anniversary with a Retrospective Concert

WDIY | By Karen El-Chaar
Published April 16, 2025 at 4:11 AM EDT
Contributed Photo
/
petedeshler.com
Easton Area High School Choir Director and Music Director Pete Deschler.

Karen El-Chaar welcomes Pete Deschler, Director of the Easton Area High School Choir to talk about the upcoming concert celebrating the school's 120th anniversary. Students current and old will be present for the concert, and it will be a performance dedicated to the school's historical roots.

The event will take place on May 2, at 7 P.M. at the Easton Area High School's auditorium. The event will be free and will be open to the public.

(Original Air-Date: 4/10/2025)
WDIY Headlines LiveInterviewEaston Area School DistrictPete Deschler
Karen El-Chaar
Karen El-Chaar is a longtime volunteer at WDIY. She is the host of the public affairs program, The El-Chaar Chronicles, where she discusses legal, environmental, and political issues. She is also a rotating host of WDIY music programs WDIY Classics, Jazz Factory, and Swing Sunday.
See stories by Karen El-Chaar
