Easton Area High School Choir Celebrates Their 120th Anniversary with a Retrospective Concert

Karen El-Chaar welcomes Pete Deschler, Director of the Easton Area High School Choir to talk about the upcoming concert celebrating the school's 120th anniversary. Students current and old will be present for the concert, and it will be a performance dedicated to the school's historical roots.

The event will take place on May 2, at 7 P.M. at the Easton Area High School's auditorium. The event will be free and will be open to the public.

(Original Air-Date: 4/10/2025)