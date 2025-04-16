© 2025
Concord Chamber Singers' David Macbeth Shares Insights on Upcoming Concert

WDIY | By Karen El-Chaar
Published April 16, 2025 at 4:00 AM EDT
Concord Chamber Singers Director David Macbeth at the WDIY studios.

Karen El-Chaar welcomes David Macbeth, Artistic Director of the Concord Chamber Singers to preview their upcoming concert, From Grief to Hope. The show features performances of John Rutter’s Requiem and Herbert Howells’ Four Anthems [In Time of War].

Macbeth also discusses the powerful collaboration with the Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts Touring Choir, and how music continues to serve as a bridge between generations and communities.

The event will take place on April 27, at 4:00 P.M. at the First Presbyterian Church in Bethlehem. Tickets and information regarding the event will be available at the Concord Chamber Singers' webpage.

(Original Air-Date: 4/16/2025)
Karen El-Chaar
Karen El-Chaar is a longtime volunteer at WDIY. She is the host of the public affairs program, The El-Chaar Chronicles, where she discusses legal, environmental, and political issues. She is also a rotating host of WDIY music programs WDIY Classics, Jazz Factory, and Swing Sunday.
See stories by Karen El-Chaar
