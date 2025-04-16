Concord Chamber Singers' David Macbeth Shares Insights on Upcoming Concert

Karen El-Chaar welcomes David Macbeth, Artistic Director of the Concord Chamber Singers to preview their upcoming concert, From Grief to Hope. The show features performances of John Rutter’s Requiem and Herbert Howells’ Four Anthems [In Time of War].

Macbeth also discusses the powerful collaboration with the Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts Touring Choir, and how music continues to serve as a bridge between generations and communities.

The event will take place on April 27, at 4:00 P.M. at the First Presbyterian Church in Bethlehem. Tickets and information regarding the event will be available at the Concord Chamber Singers' webpage.

(Original Air-Date: 4/16/2025)