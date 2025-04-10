Your Next Favorite Band Previews an Upcoming Celebration of Sustainability

Neil Hever sits down with Phillip Reese, founder and host of the podcast, Your Next Favorite Band to discuss the upcoming No Planet B Jamboree and also sits down with Drew West of Drew and The Blue to talk about the band's background and history. The event will be a blend of music and eco-consciousness to bring together a community of artists, activists, and community members in celebration of sustainability.

The event will take place on April, 19, at 1:00 P.M. at the Highmark Blue Shield Community Stage on the Air Products Town Square at SteelStacks. The event will be free and information regarding the event will be available at Your Next Favorite Band's webpage.

(Original Air-Date: 4/10/2025)