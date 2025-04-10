© 2025
Your Next Favorite Band Previews an Upcoming Celebration of Sustainability

WDIY | By Neil Hever
Published April 10, 2025 at 2:46 PM EDT
Phillip Reese (Left) and the podcast group, Your Next Favorite Band.

Neil Hever sits down with Phillip Reese, founder and host of the podcast, Your Next Favorite Band to discuss the upcoming No Planet B Jamboree and also sits down with Drew West of Drew and The Blue to talk about the band's background and history. The event will be a blend of music and eco-consciousness to bring together a community of artists, activists, and community members in celebration of sustainability.

The event will take place on April, 19, at 1:00 P.M. at the Highmark Blue Shield Community Stage on the Air Products Town Square at SteelStacks. The event will be free and information regarding the event will be available at Your Next Favorite Band's webpage.

(Original Air-Date: 4/10/2025)
Neil Hever
Neil began his radio career as a student disc jockey at Muhlenberg college radio station WMUH in 1978. After earning a B.A. degree from the college, he spent the next 13 years in commercial radio and sound production at WSAN, Creative Sound studios and later at WAEB. In 1981, while attending Muhlenberg College, he and another community member joined together to form the first organized group of community radio volunteers in the Lehigh Valley. The group began incorporation meetings in 1984 and spent the next decade building support for a new community based station. WDIY 88.1 FM began broadcasting in 1995. Neil joined the staff in August of 1997 as Program Director and was promoted to Operations Director in February 2008.
