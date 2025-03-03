© 2025
PA Sinfonia Director Paul Chou and Guest Conductor Kyle Wernke Prepare for an 'Idyllic' Performance

WDIY | By Karen El-Chaar
Published March 3, 2025 at 5:03 PM EST
Paul Chou, Director of the PA Sinfonia Orchestra
Contributed Photo
/
PA Sinfonia Orchestra
Paul Chou, Director of the PA Sinfonia Orchestra

Karen El-Chaar discusses the the Pennsylvania Sinfonia Orchestra's upcoming concert Idyllic with Director Paul Chou and Guest Conductor Kyle Wernke of the Lehigh University Philharmonic.

Chou and Wernke discuss what's in store for the show, including performances of Richard Wagner's Siegfried Idyll, WWV 103 and Ludwig van Beethoven's Symphony No. 6 "Pastoral"​ in F Major, Op. 68.

The event will take place at the First Presbyterian Church in Allentown on Saturday, March 15 at 7:30 PM. Tickets and information are available the PA Sinfonia's website.

(Original Air-Date: 3/5/2025)
Karen El-Chaar
Karen El-Chaar is a longtime volunteer at WDIY. She is the host of the public affairs program, The El-Chaar Chronicles, where she discusses legal, environmental, and political issues. She is also a rotating host of WDIY music programs WDIY Classics, Jazz Factory, and Swing Sunday.
