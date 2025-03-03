PA Sinfonia Director Paul Chou and Guest Conductor Kyle Wernke Prepare for an 'Idyllic' Performance

Karen El-Chaar discusses the the Pennsylvania Sinfonia Orchestra's upcoming concert Idyllic with Director Paul Chou and Guest Conductor Kyle Wernke of the Lehigh University Philharmonic.

Chou and Wernke discuss what's in store for the show, including performances of Richard Wagner's Siegfried Idyll, WWV 103 and Ludwig van Beethoven's Symphony No. 6 "Pastoral"​ in F Major, Op. 68.

The event will take place at the First Presbyterian Church in Allentown on Saturday, March 15 at 7:30 PM. Tickets and information are available the PA Sinfonia's website.

(Original Air-Date: 3/5/2025)