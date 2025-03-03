Bach Choir Conductor Christopher Jackson Previews Upcoming Bach Gala Concert

Karen El-Chaar welcomes Dr. Christopher Jackson, Bach Choir of Bethlehem's Artistic Director and Conductor to preview the elements and the core aspects of the Choir's upcoming Bach Gala and Concert: The Thomanerchor. The concert will be held at the Central Moravian Church in Bethlehem on Saturday, March 8 at 4:00 PM.

Tickets and information are available at the Bach Choir of Bethlehem's website.

(Original Air-Date: 2/26/2025)