Bach Choir Conductor Christopher Jackson Previews Upcoming Bach Gala Concert

WDIY | By Karen El-Chaar
Published March 3, 2025 at 2:42 PM EST
Christopher Jackson, Conductor/Artistic Director of the Bach Choir of Bethlehem.

Karen El-Chaar welcomes Dr. Christopher Jackson, Bach Choir of Bethlehem's Artistic Director and Conductor to preview the elements and the core aspects of the Choir's upcoming Bach Gala and Concert: The Thomanerchor. The concert will be held at the Central Moravian Church in Bethlehem on Saturday, March 8 at 4:00 PM.

Tickets and information are available at the Bach Choir of Bethlehem's website.

(Original Air-Date: 2/26/2025)
Karen El-Chaar
Karen El-Chaar is a longtime volunteer at WDIY. She is the host of the public affairs program, The El-Chaar Chronicles, where she discusses legal, environmental, and political issues. She is also a rotating host of WDIY music programs WDIY Classics, Jazz Factory, and Swing Sunday.
