Kyle Wernke of The Lehigh University Philharmonic Previews The Upcoming Show, Magical Musical Tales

Karen El-Chaar welcomes Kyle Wernke, Assistant Professor at Lehigh University, Director of the Lehigh University Philharmonic, and the co-director of the Lehigh University Very Modern Ensemble to preview the upcoming show, Magical Musical Tales being performed live on Friday, February, 14th and Saturday, February 15th.

Tickets and information are available at the Zoellner Arts Center Webpage.

(Original Air-Date: 2/11/2025)