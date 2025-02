Karen El-Chaar welcomes conductor and composer Dr. Steven Sametz, Artistic Director of The Princeton Singers. Dr. Sametz previews the Singers' upcoming concert, When Morning Comes, which will be performed on Sunday, February 16th at Baker Hall in Zoellner Arts Center.

Tickets and information for the show are available at the Zoellner Arts Center website.

(Original Air-Date: 2/12/2025)