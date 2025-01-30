WDIY Welcomes New Members to Board of Directors

WDIY 88.1 FM, Lehigh Valley Public Radio, is pleased to welcome the following new members to its Board of Directors.

Maraleen D. Shields, Esquire is Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Interbranch Commission for Gender, Racial, and Ethnic Fairness (“Interbranch Commission”). The purpose of the Interbranch Commission, which was established by all three branches of Pennsylvania government in 2005, is to promote equal application of the law. When not working, her hobbies include running, music, reading, podcasts, and learning Spanish. She lives in Allentown with her husband and two school-age children.

Father Kevin Nadolski, OSFS, a priest with the Oblates of St. Francis de Sales, was born and raised in Philadelphia, PA. A graduate of Temple University, Catholic University of America, and DeSales School of Theology, Fr. Kevin holds degrees in journalism, theology, and education administration. He also holds a Ph.D. from Fordham University in the administration and supervision of education with a concentration in Catholic higher education.

Fr. Kevin has worked as a teacher and principal in Catholic high schools and also served as vocation director, director of the seminary, director of development and communications, and assistant provincial for the Oblates in Wilmington, DE. He presently serves at DeSales University as the vice president for mission and an assistant professor of education.

Sunny Ghai brings over four decades of experience in operations, engineering, and procurement management to WDIY. Complemented by a deep commitment to community service, he serves as a township supervisor in Upper Macungie and as a commissioner on the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission. His passion for local engagement is evident through his leadership as the Chair of the Upper Macungie Good Neighbor Coalition and his dedication to mentoring the next generation of engineers and leaders at Penn State. Sunny also has a background in public broadcasting, with prior experience at WMUH in the early 1980s. He holds a degree in Industrial and Manufacturing Engineering from Penn State University, where he continues to contribute as an Alumni Mentor.

Melody Bradford began her career on Madison Avenue in Manhattan, working for the internationally-renowned Young & Rubicam Advertising Agency in Corporate Communications and Account Management roles. Since then, she has built a career in marketing, sales, economic development, and television production, with particular focus on helping businesses grow and thrive in the Lehigh Valley. She currently serves as a Relationship Manager for Members 1st Federal Credit Union, and before then worked with PBS39 and created and co-produced the EMMY award-winning show, Lehigh Valley Rising, whose focus was on businesses and leaders that are making an impact regionally and around the world. She's excited to be a part of the WDIY Board of Directors, working in service to the mission of the organization.

Laura McHugh is a four-time Emmy-award winning journalist with a passion for telling the Lehigh Valley’s stories and extensive experience as a communications and nonprofit executive. Laura serves her community as Chief Engagement Officer for United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley, where she has held roles of increasing responsibility since 2017. In her current position, Laura leads communications and marketing strategy, oversees data and evaluation, and directs volunteer and corporate engagement. Additionally, she contributes to her community through various non-profit boards and committees, including current roles with Valley Youth House, the Lehigh Valley Health Network, and ArtsQuest.

Additionally, Aurea Ortiz will join the Board as one of two Member Representatives. She was voted in at the Association's Annual Membership Meeting in November. Aurea is the host of WDIY's Charla Comunitaria, where she takes your ears deep into the local Latin community through conversations with business owners, community leaders, and elected officials, providing insight and a deeper understanding of our Latin American neighbors. She has served as a School Board Director for Bethlehem Area School District. She recently retired as District Office Director for Representative Steve Samuelson's office.

At its Annual Meeting of the Board of Directors in December, the following Executive Officers were also installed:



President - Scott Dams

1st Vice President - Kevin Nadolski

2nd Vice President - Kamran Afshar

Treasurer - Shane McGee

Secretary - Sharon Ettinger

The members will officially serve on the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association, Inc., a nonprofit organization that holds the license for WDIY. The full list of Board Members can be viewed here.