WDIY 88.1 FM Celebrates 30 Years of Community Broadcasting Excellence

WDIY 88.1 FM, the Lehigh Valley's premier NPR station and community broadcasting beacon, proudly marks its 30th anniversary. This milestone celebrates three decades of exceptional programming, community engagement, and dedicated volunteer service, underscoring its enduring commitment to enriching the local and extended communities of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey.

Since its inaugural broadcast on January 8, 1995, WDIY has grown from a visionary project into a vital cultural institution. Known for its unique variety of NPR news, local news, local community discussion, and eclectic music programming, the station offers a rich tapestry of content that includes classical, jazz, indie rock, world music, community-produced podcasts and more, much of which is not available on any other local station.

"Reflecting on these past 30 years, we are immensely proud of the community we've built and the diverse voices we've amplified," said Neil Hever, Operations Director and a founder of the station. "Our success is a testament to the strength and passion of our 130+ volunteers and the loyalty of our listeners and supporters."

Before WDIY began broadcasting, the Lehigh Valley had no locally-based public radio station and no locally-based station carrying programming from NPR, National Public Radio. A dedicated group of radio enthusiasts who had been volunteer programmers for Muhlenberg College’s radio station, WMUH, formed the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association in 1984 and realized their goal of bringing public radio to the area 11 years later. The station has been instrumental in shaping the local media landscape, providing a platform for underrepresented voices and training more than 200 individuals through its Youth Media Program since 1999.

The station's significant milestones include:



Initiating 24-hour broadcasting in 1998.

Tripling its broadcast power in 2015 to extend its reach further into the Lehigh Valley and beyond.

Launching the innovative WDIY app in 2020 to connect with listeners digitally.

WDIY has also been a proud recipient of numerous awards, including multiple Excellence in Broadcasting awards from the Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters, twice being named “Outstanding News Operation” among small market stations in the Commonwealth by the Pennsylvania News Media Association, and the 2019 Arts Ovation Award from the Allentown Arts Commission. These accolades are a testament to WDIY's commitment to quality and community service.

In addition to airing international news from NPR, the station also airs 35 different music programs, 25 podcasts, local news headlines and 6 short feature programs all curated and hosted by volunteers from the community.

WDIY volunteer hosts Sally Handlon (left) and Becky Bradley (right) at WDIY.

Celebrating 30 years with special events and programming

To commemorate this anniversary, WDIY will host a series of community events and special programming throughout the year, including its annual volunteer appreciation event. WDIY’s All-Star Celebration, will be held on June 7, 2025 at South Mountain Grove. The event will feature live music entirely from the “WDIY All-Stars,” the many talented professional musicians who also volunteer and hosts music shows on the station. These will include folk singer-songwriter Dave Fry, rock/blues band Tavern Tan, traditional Celtic band Piper’s Request, AAA musician Dina Hall, hip-hop/soul DJ Fury Anderson a.k.a. Deejay Byg Fury, and many more! Tickets go on sale Wednesday, March 1 at 10 a.m. WDIY members have access to discounted tickets.

WDIY will also be airing exclusive live music performances recorded at the station over the past 30 years. WDIY’s staff and volunteers have been scouring the station’s archives for musical selections and compiling them once again for airplay; some of these live performances have not been rebroadcast since their initial airing. Live selections will air daily beginning on January 8 during the weekday afternoon music program The Blend as well as select folk, jazz, classical, and weekend programs.

"We are excited to embark on the next chapter of our journey, continuing to serve as a vital resource for news, music, and community storytelling," added Margaret McConnell, Executive Director. "As we celebrate this milestone, we renew our commitment to our listeners and volunteers, who are the heart of our operation."

WDIY thanks its community of listeners, volunteers, and supporters who have made these 30 years possible. As the station looks to the future, it remains dedicated to its mission of engaging the Lehigh Valley and surrounding areas through a wide-ranging exchange of news, music, arts, and culturally diverse information.