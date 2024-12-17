On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2024-12-19

On the next Galactic Travels™, the month-long Special Focus on Fanger & Schönwälder continues. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Analog Overdose in the Applebaum Nebula on Ricochet Dream Records. You will also hear new music by Forrest Fang on Projekt Records and also by Jim Ottaway.

The latest show's playlist (December 12 - show #1184R) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.

