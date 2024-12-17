© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2024-12-19

WDIY | By Bill Fox
Published December 17, 2024 at 5:15 PM EST
Galactic Travels™ logo
Bill Fox
/
WDS Productions

On the next Galactic Travels™, the month-long Special Focus on Fanger & Schönwälder continues. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Analog Overdose in the Applebaum Nebula on Ricochet Dream Records. You will also hear new music by Forrest Fang on Projekt Records and also by Jim Ottaway.

The latest show's playlist (December 12 - show #1184R) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.
Tags
WDIY Headlines Galactic TravelsFeatured CD at MidnightSpecial Focuselectronic musicspacemusicBerlin SchoolambientFanger & SchonwalderCosmic MusicKosmische MusikMario SchonwalderThomas Fanger
Bill Fox
Bill Fox has hosted Galactic Travels on WDIY continuously since January 23, 1997.
See stories by Bill Fox
Related Content