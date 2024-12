On the next Galactic Travels™, the month-long Special Focus on Fanger & Schönwälder continues. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Earshot on Manikin Records. You will also hear new music by Michael Brückner on SynGate Records.

The latest show's playlist (December 5 - show #1183R) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.