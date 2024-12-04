New Lehigh University Philharmonic Director Kyle Wernke Will Debut with 'American Masterworks'

Karen El-Chaar welcomes Lehigh University Philharmonic’s new music director, Dr. Kyle Wernke, to preview their upcoming season opener at Zoellner Arts Center.

The concert, called American Masterworks, will feature Dr. Wernke and the orchestra members performing selections by American composers, including Samuel Barber's First Essay for Orchestra, Gabriela Lena Frank's Three Latin American Dances, and Leonard Bernstein's Symphonic Dances from West Side Story.

American Masterworks will take place on Friday, December 6 and Saturday, December 7, 2024 at Zoellner Arts Center's Baker Hall on the campus of Lehigh University. Tickets and information are available at Zoellner Arts Center's website.

(Original air-date: 12/5/2024)