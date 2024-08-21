IronPigs Will Help Strike Out Cancer for the 7th Year | WDIY Local News

The Lehigh Valley IronPigs’ schedule is usually filled with themed nights, promotions, and fundraising events. This month, the Pigs will team up with other local organizations to raise money for cancer research.

According to a press release from the team, their Strike Out Cancer Night will take place during their home game against the Syracuse Mets on August 28th. The event is sponsored by Toyota and Lehigh Valley Topper Cancer Institute.

Strike Out Cancer Night has been an annual tradition for seven years. Over the first six seasons, more than $100,000 has been raised to support cancer nonprofits.

The team will take the field for the game in special jerseys that feature a white base and lavender sleeves, along with a large lavender ribbon on the back to honor those living with cancer. Funds from a jersey auction and the regular 50/50 raffle will go to the American Cancer Society and The Prager Patient Assistance Fund. Fans can also purchase special Strike Out Cancer t-shirts at the stadium store, with all of the profits being donated.

The Prager Patient Assistance Fund provides financial support to cancer patients at Lehigh Valley Topper Cancer Institute. The aid helps them to afford day-to-day expenses while receiving treatment, seeking to remove some stress from daily life.

Hundreds of cancer survivors will be hosted by the IronPigs for the event. A moment of silence will honor those who lost their lives to the disease.

A new addition to the event this year is the Emily’s Hug Mee Drive, started in an effort to ensure every child fighting cancer has a friend with them the whole way. Squishmallow donations during the game will be sent to Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital.

Tickets for the game can be purchased at ironpigsbaseball.com.