A Personal Mission: Ray Bridgeman and the Do It For Dom Focus Foundation
Neil Hever sits down with Ray Bridgeman to talk about the 3rd annual Do It For Dom - Focus Foundation Music Festival in memory of Ray's son, Dominic, who lost a battle with testicular cancer. The nonprofit event raises awareness for early detection and provides assistance and donations for research.
Ray talks about the origins of the foundation, what to expect at this year's festival, and highlights the importance of keeping Dom's and others' memories alive.