A Personal Mission: Ray Bridgeman and the Do It For Dom Focus Foundation

WDIY | By Neil Hever
Published July 10, 2024 at 2:47 PM EDT

Neil Hever sits down with Ray Bridgeman to talk about the 3rd annual Do It For Dom - Focus Foundation Music Festival in memory of Ray's son, Dominic, who lost a battle with testicular cancer. The nonprofit event raises awareness for early detection and provides assistance and donations for research.

Ray talks about the origins of the foundation, what to expect at this year's festival, and highlights the importance of keeping Dom's and others' memories alive.
Neil Hever
Neil began his radio career as a student disc jockey at Muhlenberg college radio station WMUH in 1978. After earning a B.A. degree from the college, he spent the next 13 years in commercial radio and sound production at WSAN, Creative Sound studios and later at WAEB. In 1981, while attending Muhlenberg College, he and another community member joined together to form the first organized group of community radio volunteers in the Lehigh Valley. The group began incorporation meetings in 1984 and spent the next decade building support for a new community based station. WDIY 88.1 FM began broadcasting in 1995. Neil joined the staff in August of 1997 as Program Director and was promoted to Operations Director in February 2008.
