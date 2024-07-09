A Lehigh Valley Legend's Life in Film: Steve Brosky and Michael Judkins Tell All on New Biopic

Carlos Benjamin welcomes Lehigh Valley music icon Steve Brosky and filmmaker Michael Judkins to The Blend to talk about their biopic that's in the works about Brosky's life and career. They discuss the process that's gone into the filmmaking process so far, the crowdfunding campaign to get it going, and the story they hope to tell.

They also discuss Brosky's music and upcoming performances, some pieces of his life that didn't make the script of the film, and more.

(Original air-date: 6/28/24)