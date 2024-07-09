© 2024
A Lehigh Valley Legend's Life in Film: Steve Brosky and Michael Judkins Tell All on New Biopic

WDIY | By Carlos Benjamin
Published July 9, 2024 at 5:26 PM EDT

Carlos Benjamin welcomes Lehigh Valley music icon Steve Brosky and filmmaker Michael Judkins to The Blend to talk about their biopic that's in the works about Brosky's life and career. They discuss the process that's gone into the filmmaking process so far, the crowdfunding campaign to get it going, and the story they hope to tell.

They also discuss Brosky's music and upcoming performances, some pieces of his life that didn't make the script of the film, and more.

(Original air-date: 6/28/24)
WDIY Headlines LiveInterviewSteve Brosky
Carlos Benjamin
Carlos Benjamin is the Friday host of The Blend and a rotating host of Rhythm and Roots on Sundays.
