Tony Trischka Talks 'Earl Jam' Concert Coming to Godfrey Daniels

WDIY | By Norm Williams
Published June 30, 2024 at 5:53 AM EDT
Tony Trischka
/
Contributed photo

Norm Williams talks with Grammy-nominated banjo player, songwriter, and educator Tony Trischka ahead of his Earl Jam concert at Godfrey Daniels, paying tribute to Earl Scruggs, on Sunday, June 30, 2024.

Trichka also discusses his new album, Earl Jam, which recreates the music of Scruggs from 'secret tapes' of the banjo picking legend playing with John Hartford.

More information about Trischka's upcoming concert at Godfrey Daniels can be found at the Godfrey Daniels website. Please note: the concert is currently sold out.

(Original air-date: 6/25/2024)
Tony Trischka Earl Scruggs Godfrey Daniels Bethlehem Interview
Norm Williams
Norm Williams serves as rotating host of Live from Godfrey Daniels, occasional fill-in host for Tom Druckenmiller on In the Tradition, and board operator and host of WDIY's Wednesday broadcast of NPR's Fresh Air.
