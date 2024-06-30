Tony Trischka Talks 'Earl Jam' Concert Coming to Godfrey Daniels

Norm Williams talks with Grammy-nominated banjo player, songwriter, and educator Tony Trischka ahead of his Earl Jam concert at Godfrey Daniels, paying tribute to Earl Scruggs, on Sunday, June 30, 2024.

Trichka also discusses his new album, Earl Jam, which recreates the music of Scruggs from 'secret tapes' of the banjo picking legend playing with John Hartford.

More information about Trischka's upcoming concert at Godfrey Daniels can be found at the Godfrey Daniels website. Please note: the concert is currently sold out.

(Original air-date: 6/25/2024)