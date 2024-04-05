New Jersey Earthquake Felt Throughout Lehigh Valley | WDIY Local News

The U.S. Geological Survey website reported a 4.8 magnitude earthquake just outside of Tewksbury, New Jersey mid-morning Friday. Residents beat the organization’s reporting time, however, as many went quickly to social media to confirm what they just experienced.

Although the tremor’s center was across state lines, the Lehigh Valley shook for between ten and fifteen seconds as a result of the aftershock.

One South Whitehall Township resident told WDIY that everyone in her household rushed outside following the brief earthquake. She said she initially believed the movement could’ve been caused by a large truck driving by, but when she heard and felt the rumble of walls and doors, she knew it was something bigger.

Some precautionary evacuations took place throughout the area, with both Bethlehem’s and Allentown’s City Halls emptying for about ten minutes.

Allentown Police Chief Charles Roca said, “On our initial assessment, there is no damage. We want to make sure that residents of the City of Allentown and visitors alike are all safe, and we’re here to take steps and precautions, so out of an abundance of caution, we evacuated the buildings here at City Hall and the public safety buildings.”

Allentown schools also evacuated while the buildings were cleared, with some staff and students waiting to return to their classrooms for just under an hour.

Officials say more information will be made public as it becomes available.

“If you see anything, it’s important to always say something. We just want to provide you with the latest information that we can.”