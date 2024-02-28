© 2024
On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2024-02-29

WDIY | By Bill Fox
Published February 28, 2024 at 4:02 PM EST
Bill Fox
/
WDS Productions

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox concludes the month-long focus on Mathias Grassow. The Featured CD at Midnight will be In Search of Sanity by Grassow. You will also hear new music by Gydja on Winter-Light Records and by Volker Lankow on Iapetus Music Records.

The latest show's playlist (February 22 - show #1399) is available for your inspection.

Become a member of WDIY today to keep this great programming coming your way.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.
Bill Fox
Bill Fox has hosted Galactic Travels on WDIY continuously since January 23, 1997.
