On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2024-02-22

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox continues the month-long focus on Mathias Grassow. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Psychic Dome by Grassow. You will also hear new music by Talst on Winter-Light Records and by Mutagénèse on the Luna imprint of SynGate Records.

The latest show's playlist (February 15 - show #1398) is available for your inspection.

Become a member of WDIY today to keep this great programming coming your way.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.