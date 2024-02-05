On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2024-02-08

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox continues the month-long focus on Mathias Grassow. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Namakar by Grassow. You will also hear new releases by Steve Roach on Timeroom Editions and by Volker Lankow on Iapetus Music. Iapetus Music.

The latest show's playlist (February 1 - show #1396) is available for your inspection.

Become a member of WDIY today to keep this great programming coming your way.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.