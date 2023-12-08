WDIY’s Fall Membership Drive Provides 6,227 Meals to Second Harvest Food Bank

WDIY's 2023 Fall Membership Drive provided 6,227 meals to individuals in need through Second Harvest Food Bank of the Lehigh Valley and Northeast Pennsylvania. The cost of the meals was covered through a partnership with Bethlehem-based financial services firm Valley National Financial Advisors.

Through this unique three-way partnership, every $100 that was donated to WDIY during the station’s fundraiser resulted in Valley National Financial Advisors providing the funds to Second Harvest to deliver 12 meals. Second Harvest’s network of agencies which receive meals include food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, childcare facilities and rehabilitation facilities.

On Tuesday, December 5, Valley National Financial Advisors Senior Vice President Laurie Siebert along with Marketing and Communications Coordinator Fatima Alba delivered the funds for the meals to the Second Harvest facility in Nazareth, PA. They were joined by Second Harvest Development Officer January Misero, Second Harvest Associate Executive Director Allison Czapp, and WDIY Membership and Development Director Shamus McGroggan.

“Our listeners continue to tell us how much they value this annual partnership, and the positive impact it has on the community,” McGroggan said. “Fundraisers, for us, are about more than tote bags and bumper stickers.”

WDIY has used its Fall Membership Drive to benefit Second Harvest since 2012. To date, WDIY’s Fall Membership Drives have provided over 110,000 meals to Lehigh Valley residents through similar partnerships. Valley National Financial Advisors has partnered with WDIY to cover the costs of the meals since 2017.

“A stronger community is a stronger business for us,” said Matt Petrozelli, CEO of Valley National Financial Advisors about why his business chose to partner with WDIY again. “It’s tremendously important that people have access to good quality food.”

WDIY’s Fall Membership Drive successfully wrapped up on Wednesday, October 25. The annual drive is the largest fundraiser of the year for WDIY. The drive provides essential funding for the operation of the station.

