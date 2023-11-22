2024 Vice President Debate Set for Lafayette College | WDIY Local News

Lafayette College has hosted several large-scale events – and high-profile figures – throughout its existence, and its next planned event only seeks to add to that list.

The Commission on Presidential Debates announced that Lafayette College will host next year’s vice presidential debate.

The Easton school’s Kirby Sports Center will host the next Vice President, and potentially one or more future U.S. Presidents, in September 2024.

Throughout its history, Lafayette College’s campus has seen appearances from at least eight U.S. presidents. The most recent was Joe Biden in 2012.

Frank Fahrenkopf and Antonia Hernandez of the CPD emphasized that the United States’ general election debates serve as a model for many other countries. The tradition of providing leading candidates with the opportunity to address serious issues in a fair and neutral setting has remained since 1976.

This will be the first debate organized by the Commission on Presidential Debates to be held in Pennsylvania.

Three presidential debates were also announced for September and October. All four debates will take place at universities. The CPD highlighted the unique opportunities for these schools’ students to listen and learn.

The vice presidential event will take place on Wednesday, September 25 at 9 PM.