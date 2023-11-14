Submissions Open for 2024 Greater Lehigh Valley Filmmaker Fest | WDIY Local News

ArtsQuest announced that they’re looking forward to the Spring and one of their biggest annual events.

A press release announced plans for the 2024 Greater Lehigh Valley Filmmaker Festival. Along with this announcement comes a call for film submissions.

ArtsQuest is in search of submissions of never-before-seen films. Experienced filmmakers from anywhere in the area from Eastern Pennsylvania to Central and Western New Jersey are invited to submit their works.

Entries can be up to 30 minutes long and must have been filmed after January 1, 2021. Proper documentation must be shown for any copyrighted music used.

Submissions can be made online here. The submission fee is $10 for the early deadline of February 2. This discounted fee also applies to anyone 25-years-old and younger. The final deadline is March 1, with a submission fee of $20.

The two-day film viewing event will take place on Saturday, April 27, and Sunday, April 28 at the Frank Banko Alehouse Cinemas at SteelStacks.

One film will be awarded a Best in Show Award and a $500 cash prize. The winner will be determined by a jury of committee members and regional film professionals. Former Best in Show winners include Carmen Chan’s “Torn” and Lawrence Kennelly’s “Purple Heart” of 2023 and 2022, respectively.

More information will be announced at a later date. The full festival lineup will be announced on Wednesday, March 13.