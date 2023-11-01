Sen. Fetterman "Disturbed" By Food Insecurity Report | WDIY Local News

A recent report from the USDA revealed higher numbers of food insecurity nationwide, and it’s a result that U.S. Senator John Fetterman isn’t pleased with.

A new press release from Fetterman’s office shares his belief that the government is failing its citizens, especially, working families, and children. He emphasizes their duty to create programs that will prevent food insecurity. Fetterman slammed the push for the reduction of access to nutrition programs.

According to the Economic Research Service report by the USDA, 12.8% of U.S. households faced food insecurity for at least some time during 2022. This is a significant increase from the 10.2% that struggled with food insecurity in 2021.

Furthermore, the average household that was food-secure spent 15% more money on food than the average food-insecure household of the same size and composition.

Senator Fetterman called the numbers in the report “disturbing” and expressed his disbelief that other members of Congress, particularly Republicans, are encouraging the removal of programs that help working families put food on the table. He said that these programs need to be expanded, not cut.

Fetterman has consistently supported SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. This, as well as the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, otherwise known as WIC, and the National School Lunch Program, had participation from around 55% of food-insecure families in 2022.

Fetterman remains devoted to helping families put food on the table and keeping children across the country fed. He’s helped introduce several bills related to the issue, including the School Lunch Debt Cancellation Act, the Food Secure Strikers Act of 2023, and the Healthy Meals Help Kids Learn Act.