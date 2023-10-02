© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

WDIY's 2023 Fall Membership Drive Giveaways

WDIY | By Shamus McGroggan
Published October 2, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT
Trans-Siberian Orchestra and Jimmy Vivino.
Contributed photos.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra (left) who will be performing at the PPL Center and Jimmy Vivino (right) who will be performing at the 2023 Reading Blues Fest.

Everyone who makes a donation to WDIY's 2023 Fall Membership Drive will be eligible to enter into the drawings for our grand prize giveaways.

1. A pair of tickets to see Trans-Siberian Orchestra at the PPL Center

  • Trans-Siberian Orchestra is a symphonic rock band founded by industry veteran Paul O’Neill that blends heavy metal bombast, classical music composition, and pyro-and-lasers theatrics into an explosive live show.
  • The group's hit song, “Christmas Eve / Sarajevo 12/24,” and triple-platinum 1996 album, Christmas Eve and Other Stories, have become holiday staples.
  • The band's latest tour is "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve: The Best of TSO and More"
  • Wednesday, November 22 at the PPL Center in Allentown
  • A $300 value

2. A VIP Weekend Package for the 2022 Reading Blues Fest

  • Four-day music extravaganza in Reading, PA presented by Berks Art, featuring a stacked line-up which includes six BMA winners
  • Featuring headlining performances by Jimmy Vivino, Arlen Roth and his band in a “Super Soul Session,” Ruthie Foster, J.P. Soars Gypsy Blue Revue, Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials, Mr. Sipp & The True Believers, and more.
  • November 15-19 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Reading
  • The winner will receive an all-inclusive VIP weekend package for two including hotel accommodations
  • A $1,200 value

Donations to WDIY's Fall Membership Drive can be made our donation pageanytime or by calling 610-758-8810 from 6 AM to 9 PM.

A donation is appreciated but not necessary to enter the drawings.

Tags
WDIY Headlines 2023 Fall Membership DrivePPL CenterAllentownReading Blues FestReading
Shamus McGroggan
Shamus is WDIY's Membership and Development Director, responsible for managing the station's membership activities, grant writing, public relations, and online activities. He is also the producer and host of Tape Swap Radio.
See stories by Shamus McGroggan