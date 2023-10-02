WDIY's 2023 Fall Membership Drive Giveaways

Everyone who makes a donation to WDIY's 2023 Fall Membership Drive will be eligible to enter into the drawings for our grand prize giveaways.

1. A pair of tickets to see Trans-Siberian Orchestra at the PPL Center



Trans-Siberian Orchestra is a symphonic rock band founded by industry veteran Paul O’Neill that blends heavy metal bombast, classical music composition, and pyro-and-lasers theatrics into an explosive live show.

The group's hit song, “Christmas Eve / Sarajevo 12/24,” and triple-platinum 1996 album, Christmas Eve and Other Stories , have become holiday staples.

The band's latest tour is "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve: The Best of TSO and More"

Wednesday, November 22 at the PPL Center in Allentown

A $300 value

2. A VIP Weekend Package for the 2022 Reading Blues Fest



Four-day music extravaganza in Reading, PA presented by Berks Art, featuring a stacked line-up which includes six BMA winners

Featuring headlining performances by Jimmy Vivino, Arlen Roth and his band in a “Super Soul Session,” Ruthie Foster, J.P. Soars Gypsy Blue Revue, Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials, Mr. Sipp & The True Believers, and more.

November 15-19 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Reading

The winner will receive an all-inclusive VIP weekend package for two including hotel accommodations

A $1,200 value

Donations to WDIY's Fall Membership Drive can be made our donation pageanytime or by calling 610-758-8810 from 6 AM to 9 PM.

A donation is appreciated but not necessary to enter the drawings.