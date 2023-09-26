On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2023-09-28

On the next Galactic Travels™, the month-long focus on on Sverre Knut Johansen concludes. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Dreams Beyond on Spotted Peccary Music.

You will also hear new releases by Lambert on Spheric Music and by Volker Lankow on Iapetus Music.

The latest show's playlist (September 21 - show #1377) is available for your inspection.

Become a member of WDIY today to keep this great programming coming your way.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.