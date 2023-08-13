© 2023
WDIY Headlines

Growing Up 'In the Tradition': Shane Hayes and the Lively Music of Socks in the Frying Pan

WDIY | By Rick Weaver
Published August 13, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT
Socks in the Frying Pan
/
Facebook

Rick Weaver speaks with Shane Hayes, a member of the award-winning trio Socks in the Frying Pan, from County Clare, Ireland.

They talk about the band's ongoing U.S. tour, which will include performances at City Winery Philadelphia on Aug. 15, and at Roy's Hall in Blairstown, New Jersey on Aug. 18.

Rick and Shane also talk about the band's lively and energetic performance style, how the band members got into playing music professionally, growing up "in the tradition," and more.

(Original air-date: 8/10/2023)

WDIY Headlines CelticMusicIrelandCeltic Faire
Rick Weaver
Rick Weaver is the host of Celtic Faire, WDIY's show dedicated to Celtic music which airs Thursdays from 7 - 9 pm. Rick is also a musician, playing in the Lehigh Valley-based traditional Irish band Piper's Request along with fellow WDIY volunteer Megan Everett. Rick plays banjo, guitar, mandolin and fiddle! Rick also currently serves on the WDIY Board of Directors as Member Representative.
See stories by Rick Weaver
