Growing Up 'In the Tradition': Shane Hayes and the Lively Music of Socks in the Frying Pan

Rick Weaver speaks with Shane Hayes, a member of the award-winning trio Socks in the Frying Pan, from County Clare, Ireland.

They talk about the band's ongoing U.S. tour, which will include performances at City Winery Philadelphia on Aug. 15, and at Roy's Hall in Blairstown, New Jersey on Aug. 18.

Rick and Shane also talk about the band's lively and energetic performance style, how the band members got into playing music professionally, growing up "in the tradition," and more.

(Original air-date: 8/10/2023)

