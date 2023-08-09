© 2023
WDIY Headlines

'We Connect on a Lot of Different Levels': Alice Howe and Freebo on Keeping the Creative Process Alive

WDIY | By Norm Williams
Published August 9, 2023 at 11:28 PM EDT
Robert M. Ring

Norm Williams talks with Alice Howe and Freebo, a lyrical duo bringing together a rising voice in Americana music and a venerable rock, folk, and blues icon.

They talk about Alice and Freebo's musical inspirations, how their age difference influences their working relationship, their songwriting and recording processes, and more.

The pair will be performing at Musikfest on Godfrey Daniels Day, Aug. 13 at the IBEW Local 375 Liederplatz.

(Original air-date: 8/8/2023)

Alice Howe Freebo Musikfest Godfrey Daniels Interview Live
Norm Williams
Norm Williams serves as rotating host of Live from Godfrey Daniels, occasional fill-in host for Tom Druckenmiller on In the Tradition, and board operator and host of WDIY's Wednesday broadcast of NPR's Fresh Air.
