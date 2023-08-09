'We Connect on a Lot of Different Levels': Alice Howe and Freebo on Keeping the Creative Process Alive

Norm Williams talks with Alice Howe and Freebo, a lyrical duo bringing together a rising voice in Americana music and a venerable rock, folk, and blues icon.

They talk about Alice and Freebo's musical inspirations, how their age difference influences their working relationship, their songwriting and recording processes, and more.

The pair will be performing at Musikfest on Godfrey Daniels Day, Aug. 13 at the IBEW Local 375 Liederplatz.

(Original air-date: 8/8/2023)