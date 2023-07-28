Meet the Pros: IceHouse Networking Event Aims to Inspire Local Music Lovers | WDIY Local News

Music fans will have the opportunity to learn more about how to get involved with the local scene this weekend, thanks to an upcoming event.

The IceHouse Punk & DIY Committee will be holding a free music industry panel and networking event Sunday, July 30 from 1-4 p.m. at the Charles A. Brown Ice House in Bethlehem.

The event aims to provide attendees with insight and perspectives on how to make music a full-time career, or how to get more involved with the Lehigh Valley music community.

A panel discussion, moderated by George Wacker from Lehigh Valley with Love, will feature three musicians talking about their personal journeys “from DIY to touring musicians,” what local artists need from the music scene, and more.

The participants will be Allentown native Seth Witcher; Carly Comando, pianist for the band Slingshot Dakota; and Matt Molchany from VoirVoir.

The event will also feature a Q&A session, as well as several tables with industry experts who will share information about continuing a career in music and arts, as well as how attendees can get more involved with arts, music and culture organizations in and around the Lehigh Valley.

Booth subjects will include:

Radio



Paul Krempasky, WMUH 91.7

Shamus McGroggan, WDIY 88.1 and Tape Swap Radio

Recording



Matt Molchany, Shards and Tape Swap Radio

Josh Berk, Bethlehem Area Public Library, Studio 11

Fan Engagement/PR



Maggie Poulos, Mixtape Media

Venues



Christie Vymazal and Shay Reed, The Flying V

Doug Roysdon, IceHouse Tonight

Commerce



Chris Reject, LVAC/Square of Opposition

Music Education



Jennifer Alpha, Lehigh Valley Girls Rock

Nonprofit/Revitalization Initiative



Katy Wirth, SouthSide Arts District

Booking



James Jaskolka, Landslide Collective

Spencer Moffat, Celina Danish, Sarah Rose, Fuzzy Cat Booking

Candace Brumit, F.Y.S. Management

(Original air-date: 7/28/23)