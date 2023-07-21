© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WDIY Headlines

Poconos Jazz Duo Nancy and Spencer Reed Look Back on Their Five-Decade Musical Journey

WDIY | By Bill Dautremont-Smith
Published July 21, 2023 at 5:50 AM EDT
A collage of Nancy and Spencer Reed.
Nancy and Spencer Reed
/
Facebook

Bill Dautremonont-Smith talks with Poconos jazz duo Nancy and Spencer Reed about their five decades of performing, new album the pair are working on with a larger band, experience with Bob Dorough of Schoolhouse Rock! fame, their upcoming Jazz Upstairs show at Miller Symphony Hall in Allentown, and more.

The duo will be performing on Friday, July 21, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. at Miller Symphony Hall's Rodale Room as part of the Jazz Upstairs series. Tickets and information are available at Miller Symphony Hall's website.

(Original air-date: 7/18/2023)

Tags
WDIY Headlines Jazz UpstairsInterviewLive
Bill Dautremont-Smith
Dr. Bill Dautremont-Smith was Executive Director at WDIY from April 2008 until his retirement in August 2013. His involvement in radio began at WDIY in February 2003, after taking an early retirement from a long career in technology development at Agere/Lucent/AT&T/Bell Labs, where he was CTO responsible for strategy development of one of Agere's fiber optic communications divisions.
See stories by Bill Dautremont-Smith