Poconos Jazz Duo Nancy and Spencer Reed Look Back on Their Five-Decade Musical Journey

Bill Dautremonont-Smith talks with Poconos jazz duo Nancy and Spencer Reed about their five decades of performing, new album the pair are working on with a larger band, experience with Bob Dorough of Schoolhouse Rock! fame, their upcoming Jazz Upstairs show at Miller Symphony Hall in Allentown, and more.

The duo will be performing on Friday, July 21, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. at Miller Symphony Hall's Rodale Room as part of the Jazz Upstairs series. Tickets and information are available at Miller Symphony Hall's website.

(Original air-date: 7/18/2023)