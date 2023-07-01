© 2023
WDIY Headlines

Victor Wainwright Keeps the Train Rolling to Briggs Farm Blues Fest

WDIY | By Jack Adams
Published July 1, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT
Victor Wainwright holds a keyboard while he plays it energetically.
Contributed photo
/
victorwainwright.com
Victor Wainwright will perform with his band, The Train, at this year's Briggs Farm Blues Festival in Nescopeck, PA on Friday, July 7.

GRAMMY-nominated bluesman Victor Wainwright joins Jack Adams to talk about Victor Wainwright & The Train's upcoming performance at the 2023 Briggs Farm Blues Festival.

Wainwright also discusses his beginnings playing music, the influences from Savannah and Memphis he brings to his bands, new material he is working on with Southern Hospitality, his recent push to become more healthy, and more.

Wainwright will perform at Briggs Farm Blues Festival in Nescopeck, PA on Friday, July 7 at 7 pm. More information is available at the festival's website.

(Original air-date: 7/1/2023)

Jack Adams
Jack was born and raised in Allentown, Pa. He has a lifetime involvement in music. He is an avid drummer/singer in rock, r&b and specifically blues genres. Jack is a longtime board member of the Lehigh valley Blues Network. He is a frequent MC (emcee) at various events throughout the tri-state area. For the past 10 years, Jack has been a programmer at WDIY. Tune in on Saturdays from 3-5pm to listen to Jack on Bluesville.
