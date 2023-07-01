Victor Wainwright Keeps the Train Rolling to Briggs Farm Blues Fest

GRAMMY-nominated bluesman Victor Wainwright joins Jack Adams to talk about Victor Wainwright & The Train's upcoming performance at the 2023 Briggs Farm Blues Festival.

Wainwright also discusses his beginnings playing music, the influences from Savannah and Memphis he brings to his bands, new material he is working on with Southern Hospitality, his recent push to become more healthy, and more.

Wainwright will perform at Briggs Farm Blues Festival in Nescopeck, PA on Friday, July 7 at 7 pm. More information is available at the festival's website.

(Original air-date: 7/1/2023)