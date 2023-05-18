During Lehigh Valley Visit, Sec. of Aging Announces $2 Million in Senior Center Funding | WDIY Local News

The Pennsylvania Department of Aging has announced that millions of dollars will go to help Senior Community Centers statewide, including a pair in Northampton County.

Secretary of Aging Jason Kavulich was in Northampton County Wednesday, at the Oliver C. Border House in Nazareth to announce the funding.

In a release, the Department of Aging said 48 Senior Community Centers will receive $2 million in funding through the 2022-23 Senior Community Center Grants program.

This funding was appropriated by the Pennsylvania General Assembly from the Pennsylvania Lottery.

Two of the recipient centers are located in Northampton County. Nazareth Senior Center, located in the Oliver C. Border House, will receive $119,250. Silver Connection at the Easton Area Community Center, meanwhile, will receive $70,938.

Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure said in a statement that the money will help fund “essential projects,” and that seniors at these centers will see “new kitchen and restroom renovations, flooring, and activity supplies.”

According to the department, the grants will help fund projects based on the needs expressed in recipients’ applications such as updating and modernizing facilities, providing new health and entertainment programs, upgrading technology, and enhancing nutrition services.

Kavulich said SCCs help seniors thrive and continue to live independently as they age. He said it was important to make sure that they are “welcoming, inclusive, and inviting” as these centers “may be the only interaction that an older adult has…”

The Department of Aging said this year marks the return of awarding the grants through a competitive process.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the competition aspect was suspended and the $2 million was distributed equally to help all center across the state.

There are 485 Senior Community Centers throughout Pennsylvania, which provide seniors with nutritious meals, educational opportunities, transportation services, financial and insurance counseling, and exercise programs.

The department said Gov. Josh Shapiro’s budget proposal includes an additional $1 million in Senior Community Center grant funding, which would also create a permanent, non-competitive grant program.

The release said a non-competitive program would allow smaller needs to be met, and more SCCs to benefit.

(Original air-date: 5/18/23)