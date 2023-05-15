Civic Theatre's William Sanders on Bringing Stephen Sondheim's 'A Little Night Music' to Allentown

The 50th anniversary of Stephen Sondheim's beloved musical A Little Night Music is upon us, and Civic Theatre of Allentown is bringing it to life at their 19th Street Theatre in Allentown from May 5-21, 2023.

WDIY's Neil Hever spoke with Civic's artistic director William Sanders about the production of A Little Night Music and the lasting impact of this Sondheim classic.

(Original air-date: 5/11/2023)