WDIY Headlines

Civic Theatre's William Sanders on Bringing Stephen Sondheim's 'A Little Night Music' to Allentown

WDIY | By Neil Hever
Published May 15, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT
A scene from Civic Theatre of Allentown's production of 'A Little Night Music.'
Bill Basta
/
www.facebook.com/CivicTheatreofAllentown
A scene from Civic Theatre of Allentown's production of 'A Little Night Music.'

The 50th anniversary of Stephen Sondheim's beloved musical A Little Night Music is upon us, and Civic Theatre of Allentown is bringing it to life at their 19th Street Theatre in Allentown from May 5-21, 2023.

WDIY's Neil Hever spoke with Civic's artistic director William Sanders about the production of A Little Night Music and the lasting impact of this Sondheim classic.

(Original air-date: 5/11/2023)

Neil Hever
Neil began his radio career as a student disc jockey at Muhlenberg college radio station WMUH in 1978. After earning a B.A. degree from the college, he spent the next 13 years in commercial radio and sound production at WSAN, Creative Sound studios and later at WAEB. In 1981, while attending Muhlenberg College, he and another community member joined together to form the first organized group of community radio volunteers in the Lehigh Valley. The group began incorporation meetings in 1984 and spent the next decade building support for a new community based station. WDIY 88.1 FM began broadcasting in 1995. Neil joined the staff in August of 1997 as Program Director and was promoted to Operations Director in February 2008.
