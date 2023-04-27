Northampton County's Gracedale Nursing Home Reopens Short-Term Rehabilitation Unit | WDIY Local News

A Northampton County-run nursing facility has reopened one of its rehab units.

Northampton County announced in a release that Gracedale Nursing Home, located at 2 Gracedale Avenue, Nazareth, has reopened its short-term rehabilitation unit as of April 1.

The county said the unit underwent cosmetic renovations, which were funded by the federal American Rescue Plan.

The 32-bed center also includes an occupational/speech/physical therapy gym located directly on the unit.

According to the nursing home’s website, Gracedale’s short-term rehabilitation center will tailor activities based on the goals of a patient’s recovery, to help them recondition their body and regain their previous level of function.

The unit is staffed with nurses and staff all day.

Gracedale participates with Medicare, Medicaid, most private insurances, Department of Veterans Affairs coverage, workers’ compensation, and automobile accident claims.

Regarding insurance coverage, Gracedale said factors influencing how long a patient’s rehab stay is covered include level of participation, previous level of function, and progress toward goals. The average short-term stay is around four to six weeks.

“Whether in the hospital for three days or two weeks, the Gracedale Nursing Home team will devise a plan unique to your needs to work toward helping you regain your previous level of function and safely return to the community," County Executive Lamont McClure said in a statement.

Applications for admission to the nursing home are available online.

In addition to short-term rehabilitation, Gracedale’s services also include Alzheimer’s memory care, short-term respite care, and long-term residency.

