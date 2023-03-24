John Ernesto Previews the 2023 Berks Jazz Fest

WDIY's Neil Hever talks with John Ernesto, Boscov's Berks Jazz Fest general manager and artistic director, about what's in store for the 2023 festival, coming to Reading, PA for ten days starting March 24.

This year will be the festival's 32nd year and will take place at several venues, including the Miller Center for the Arts, DoubleTree by Hilton Reading, and Scottish Rite Cathedral. Performances will include Samara Joy, Tommy Castro and The Painkillers, Victor Wooten and the Wooten Brothers, Brian Culbertson, and the 50th anniversary tour of the Manhattan Transfer. The festival is

The Boscov's Berks Jazz is produced by the Berks Art Council. The festival's full schedule is available at their website.

(Original air-date: 3/23/2023)