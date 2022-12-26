On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2022-12-29

On the next Galactic Travels™, the month-long focus on George Wallace concludes. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Soul Ascending on AirBorn Music.

You will also hear new releases by Jason Blake on Wayfarer Records and by Kid Arrow on Iapetus Music.

The latest show's playlist (December 22 - show #1338) is available for your inspection.

Become a member of WDIY today to keep this great programming coming your way.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.