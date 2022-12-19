On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2022-12-22

On the next Galactic Travels™, the month-long focus on George Wallace continues. The Featured CD at Midnight will be The Goddess on AirBorn Music.

You will also hear new releases by Forrest Fang on Projekt Records and by Skoulaman and Ron Boots on Groove Unlimited Records.

The latest show's playlist (December 15 - show #1337) is available for your inspection.

Become a member of WDIY today to keep this great programming coming your way.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.