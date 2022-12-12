On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2022-12-15

On the next Galactic Travels™, the month-long focus on George Wallace continues. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Frontiers on AirBorn Music.

You will also hear new releases by Roger Universe on Spheric Music and by F.D. Project on Groove Unlimited Records.

The latest show's playlist (December 8 - show #1336) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.